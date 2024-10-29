FP Exclusive Bookworm's Nook |Kartikeya Ladha’s ‘UnHerd’ Inspires Readers To Embrace Self-Discovery

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Do you believe in multiple realities and the mysteries which this universe has to offer? If you do, then this book has to be on your bookshelf.

After travelling through distant realities, James was finally able to put his life in order. He mustered courage to bid adieu to his perfectly toxic work life and followed the path of spirituality which paved his way towards discovering the 'real him'.

He left his old life behind and engaged in this unyielding quest of figuring out the varying tangents of his altering self.

Right from exploring the deserts of Gujarat to re-uniting with his dead father in a different reality, this book by Kartikeya Ladha keeps your suspense at peak.

The spiritual route emerged James out of the chains of his darkness and helped him breathe beyond it.

A very smooth and well-written book which could be perfect to start your spiritual journey with.

FAVORITE QUOTE -

Life can seem like a burden sometimes, but we have to remind ourselves to not let our burdens become our baggage and stop us from living the way we truly want to.

FP EXCLUSIVE

Q&A with the author

Q: Are you a spiritual person?

A: I don’t really believe in labels of if I am this or that. Or if someone is this or that. Spirituality, to me, isn’t about sticking labels on ourselves or others. It’s more like taking a journey where we explore what it means to be alive and understand that everyone’s journey is different. I believe in embracing this idea of fluidity, where we’re not confined by strict categories but free to explore the depths of our minds and the effects of our actions (karma). Labels, I’ve found, can be like putting blinders on our minds, limiting our understanding of ourselves and others. So, I prefer to keep an open mind and see where life takes me, learning and growing along the way. It’s like breaking free from the chains of our thoughts and discovering the true essence of who we are.

Q: Which is your favorite chapter in the book, the one you connect the most with?

A: Among the chapters in “Unherd,” one stands out as particularly resonant for me – the final chapter. It holds a special place in my heart because it brings the narrative to a fulfilling conclusion, surprising readers and leaving them with a profound sense of closure and introspection. It encapsulates the essence of the book and serves as a culmination of the journey embarked upon by both the characters and the readers.

Q: What/who was the biggest motivation behind UnHerd?

A: The inspiration behind “UnHerd” was not driven by external motivations or influences, but rather by an internal creative force that flowed through me. I see myself as a conduit for storytelling, allowing ideas and narratives to manifest organically. Each book I write is a unique journey, guided by intuition and a deep-seated passion for weaving tales that resonate with readers on a profound level.

Q: Do you have any message for your readers?

A: My message to readers is woven into the fabric of “Unherd” itself. Through its exploration of themes such as love, strength, wisdom, and purpose, I aim to inspire readers to embark on their own journeys of self-discovery and enlightenment. The book serves as a mirror, reflecting back the complexities of the human experience and inviting readers to delve deep into their own inner landscapes. Ultimately, I hope readers find solace, insight, and inspiration within its pages.