Fourth Accused Held In Fake Crime Branch Officer Robbery Case In Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City crime branch arrested the fourth accused involved in a robbery case in which a gang posed as crime branch officers and robbed a person a few days ago, police said on Thursday.

The arrested accused has been identified as Nitin Lodhi of Sagar, who was on the run after a case was registered against him and others.

DCP (Crime) Rajesh Kumar Tripathi said that complainant Sneh Parmar, a resident of Dwarikapuri, lodged a complaint that the accused forcibly entered his house while pretending to be crime branch officers a few days ago. They allegedly assaulted him and his father and took them to the Lasudia area, where they threatened them with jail by falsely accusing them of fraud.

The accused then forced the complainant to transfer 5,773 USDT, worth about Rs 5.12 lakh, from his trading account to other accounts and also robbed him of his mobile phone. They later continued demanding more money, after which the victim approached the crime branch.

During the investigation, police held bank accounts linked to the accused and earlier arrested Deepak Tiwari, Neeraj Tiwari and Aman Lakhiya. Based on technical analysis and evidence, the crime branch tracked down and arrested another accused, Nitin Lodhi from Sagar district.

Police said the accused had been monitoring the complainant for several days and were aware of his cryptocurrency trading activities and profits. They allegedly planned the crime to extort a large amount of money. Further action is being taken against the accused.