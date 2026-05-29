Four Women Felicitated With Devi Ahilyabai Gaurav Samman-2026 In Indore | Representative image

INDORE (Madhya Pradesh): Four women were honoured with the Devi Ahilyabai Gaurav Samman-2026 during a ceremony organised to mark the 301st birth anniversary of Punyashloka Devi Ahilyabai Holkar.

Environmentalist and Padma Shri awardee Dr Janak Palta presented the honours to Bharati Didi Thakur, who works in tribal areas and is a Narmada Parikramavasi and mountaineer; Dr Madhuri Yadav, a research officer in the Tribal Affairs Department; social worker and teacher Bharati Kushwah; and social activist Kranti Joshi.

The awardees were felicitated with the Holkari pagdi, shawl, shriphal, citation and a cash award of Rs 1.11 lakh each. The programme was held at Jaal Auditorium.

Devi Shri Ahilya Janmotsav Samiti chief patron and MLA Usha Thakur, president Manvendra Trivedi and secretary Sunil Matkar were present on the occasion.

The programme began with poetry recitations by national poet Dr Rajeev Sharma and poet Rakesh Dangi.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sharma recited verses highlighting dedication towards one's goals and service to the nation. Dangi's poem focused on unity and national harmony.

The guests paid floral tributes to portraits of Bharat Mata and Devi Ahilyabai and lit the ceremonial lamp.

Providing details about the organisation, Manvendra Trivedi said Ganesh Matkar founded the institution in 1960 and that it organises the honour ceremony every year.

In her welcome address, Usha Thakur said the four women were inspiring others through their spirit of service.

She also stressed the importance of empowering girls, encouraging them to become courageous, learn self-defence and focus on values along with education.

The award recipients also shared their views during the programme

Guests were welcomed by Usha Thakur, Dr Yogendranath Shukla, Anita Matkar, Harish Bhagwat and Sunil Matkar. The citations were read out by Jyoti Tomar, Pradeep Gawde, Dr Yogendranath Shukla and Pankaj Upadhyay.

Mementoes were presented to the guests by Jayant Bhise. The programme was conducted by Sunayana Sharma, while the vote of thanks was delivered by Sunil Matkar.

Among those present were Renuka Pingle, Sharda Lahore, Arpana Matkar, Praful Kasture and a large number of citizens.