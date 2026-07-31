Four Trapped On River Island Saved After 11-Hour SDERF Rescue In Khandwa | Representative image

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Four picnickers stranded on an island at the confluence of the Sukta and Avana rivers in Khandwa district were rescued early on Friday after an 11-hour operation by the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF).

The group, comprising Huzefa Hamid (40), Mayank alias Gopal (16), Ali Asgar (35) and Ayush (18), had gone for a picnic to the Handikundi area, about 20 km from the district headquarters, on Thursday.

Heavy rain caused the river levels to rise suddenly, trapping them on the island.

After receiving information from the police control room at around 6:15 pm, the SDERF launched a rescue operation. An initial attempt to tow a motorboat to the island with safety ropes failed because of the strong current.

Rescuers then adopted an alternative strategy, prioritising the safety of both the stranded group and rescue personnel.

They used drones to deliver life jackets, food and drinking water to the island while maintaining regular mobile phone contact with the stranded picnickers.

Once the water level receded partially, the rescue team towed a motorboat to the island with the help of safety ropes despite the strong current.

The SDERF safely rescued all four at around 4:45 am on Friday, bringing the overnight operation to a successful conclusion.