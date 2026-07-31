10 Of 24 Medical Stores Found Violating Norms During Two-Day Inspection In Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Drug Department continued its inspection drive against medical stores and found irregularities at many shops, an officer said on Thursday. During surprise inspections, officials checked drug licences, the presence of pharmacists during the sale of medicines, purchase and sale records, and documents related to the sale of abortion medicines and narcotic drugs.

The inspection team checked 11 medical stores and found irregularities at four of them. Earlier, the department had inspected 13 medical stores, six of which were found to have violated the rules.

The department said show-cause notices will be issued to the concerned medical store owners under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. If they fail to submit satisfactory documents within the given time, strict action, including suspension or cancellation of licences, will be taken.

Officials also seized samples of six different medicines during the inspections to verify their quality. These samples will be sent to a government laboratory for testing. The department instructed all medical store owners to ensure that medicines are sold only in the presence of a qualified pharmacist.

It also reminded chemists that Schedule H, H1 and NRx medicines must be sold only against a valid doctor's prescription and that proper records must be maintained. Failure to follow these rules will lead to strict legal action.