Four Thieves Break Open Public Bank's ATM With Gas Cutter, Steal ₹6.5 Lakh In MP’s Mandsaur | VIDEO

Four Thieves Cut Open ATM With Gas Cutter, Steal ₹6.5 Lakh In MP’s Mandsaur | X

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Four thieves allegedly broke into a public bank's ATM and fled with around ₹6.5 lakh in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district. The accused break open the machine with a gas cutter and executed the theft.

The incident reportedly took place around 2 am under the jurisdiction of Bhanpura police station area on the intervening night of August 30.

According to information, four thieves first broke the lock of the ATM centre’s shutter and entered the premises. They then allegedly used a gas cutter to cut open the ATM and removed around ₹6.5 lakh kept inside.

After committing the theft, the accused reportedly pulled down the shutter before fleeing, leaving little indication from outside that the ATM had been targeted.

Watch Video:

In the video, a severely damaged ATM is clearly visible, with its lower compartment forced open and internal cash trays and machinery exposed. Debris is scattered around the machine, indicating damage during the break-in.

ATM Theft in Garoth, Mandsaur



In a major incident in Garoth, Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh, thieves broke into an ATM using a gas cutter and allegedly stole around ₹6.30 lakh. Police have started investigating the incident and efforts are underway to identify and catch… pic.twitter.com/LrU7qRKS93 — sunita dhangar (@dhangarranglal2) September 1, 2026

Bank officials reportedly remained unaware of the incident until a company team arrived for servicing and discovered the machine had been damaged.

The team subsequently informed bank officials about the suspected theft.

The incident has also raised questions over security arrangements and how the theft went undetected until the servicing team reached the ATM.

After receiving information about the theft, police reached the spot and inspected the ATM premises. Officers also examined CCTV footage from the surrounding area as part of the investigation.

A suspicious car was reportedly spotted moving in the vicinity around the time of the incident.

Police are examining the footage and searching for the accused. Further investigation is underway.