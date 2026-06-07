Four Sub-Inspectors Transferred In Mandsaur | Representative image

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Mandsaur SP Vinod Kumar Meena has ordered the transfer of four sub-inspectors (SIs) as part of an administrative reshuffle aimed at strengthening law and order across the district.

According to the transfer order, SI Ravindra Pratap Dangi, previously posted at Shamgarh police station, has been appointed as the new SHO of Daloda police station. The post had remained vacant since the transfer of former SHO Shubham Vyas to Dewas.

Kachnara police outpost has also received a new officer in charge. SI Bhim Singh, who was serving at the Pipliya Mandi outpost, has been assigned responsibility for Kachnara after the transfer of former SHO Purnima Singh Sirohia to the Police Lines.

The reshuffle further includes the appointment of SI Moolchand Dhakad as the SHO of the Satakhedi outpost. Omprakash Rathore, who was handling Satakhedi, has been transferred to Shamgarh police station.

SP Meena said the police administration remains fully committed to maintaining peace, security and effective policing.

He emphasised that efficient officers would be entrusted with greater responsibilities, while action would be taken against those who neglected their duties.