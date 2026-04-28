Four-Month-Old Infant Dies After Falling From Bed In Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A four-month-old infant died after accidentally falling from a bed while playing with his siblings in the Bhil Colony of Azad Nagar on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred around 9:30 am when Riyansh was on the bed with his elder siblings. He suddenly rolled off and hit the floor, sustaining a severe head injury. At the time of the incident, the infant's mother and grandmother were reportedly preoccupied with household chores while his father was away at work in a private company. Despite the family’s immediate rush to the hospital, the infant succumbed to his injuries. The police began a probe to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

Recent tragedies

Apr 25 (Dwarkapuri): A three-year-old girl fell from the second floor of a newly constructed house in Shri Ram Nagar as the balcony lacked a safety railing. She had travelled from Pithampur to visit her grandparents when the tragedy occurred.

Apr 19 (Raoji Bazar): A five-month-old girl succumbed to her injuries after a five-day battle for life. The infant had fallen from a bed and was being treated at MY Hospital.

Apr 12 (Gandhi Nagar): While playing with his elder sister, four-and-a-half-year-old Goransh fell from a third-floor gallery in Sidharth Nagar. The impact of the fall proved fatal during treatment.

Apr 5 (Kanadiya): A two-year-old girl lost her balance while playing on a second-floor balcony in Alok Nagar. She fell to the ground and died instantly.