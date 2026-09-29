Four Killed, Seven Injured As Two Cars Crash Through Expressway Railing In MP's Ratlam | Representational image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Four people were killed and seven injured in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district on Tuesday after two cars crashed through the railing of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and plunged into a 30-foot-deep ditch within hours of each other, police said.

The consecutive accidents left two women from Punjab and two men from Gujarat dead. Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crashes.

The first accident occurred when a car carrying a family from Punjab crashed through the railing of the eight-lane expressway and fell into the ditch, Jawar Industrial Police Station in-charge Prakash Gadaria said.

The victims, Narendra Kaur (67) and her daughter-in-law Manpreet Kaur (32), were killed, while four other occupants of the vehicle were injured, he said.

Gadaria said that while a police team was inspecting the accident site, the second car also plunged into the ditch through the broken railing.

Ravi Hatila (35) and Ramesh Makwana (50), both residents of Gujarat's Dahod district, died, while three others were injured, another official said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Yuvraj Singh Chauhan said the circumstances and causes of both accidents are being investigated.