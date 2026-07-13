Four Hurt In Indore Auto-Car Crash, Angry Crowd Attacks Car Driver | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Four people, including an auto-rickshaw driver, were injured after a speeding car collided head-on with the vehicle on MR-4 Road near Laxmibai Railway Station under Banganga police station limits on Sunday.

Enraged by the accident, locals allegedly assaulted the car driver and vandalised the vehicle before he fled the scene. A video of the incident later went viral on social media.

According to ACP Rubina Mizwani, the accident occurred near Bhairav Baba Temple.

An auto-rickshaw (MP09RA7387), driven by Vishal Bhagwat, was travelling from Rajwada towards Laxmibai Railway Station with three women passengers, Geeta Kaithwas, Ritu Kaithwas and Neha Kaithwas when a speeding sedan (MP09CS8284), allegedly driven recklessly by 20-year-old Deepak Chouhan of Bhagirathpura, rammed into it from the front.

The impact crushed the front portion of the auto-rickshaw, injuring the driver and all three passengers.

Witnessing the accident, bystanders and local residents gathered at the spot, allegedly assaulted the car driver and damaged the vehicle with stones and wooden sticks. Deepak later abandoned the car and fled.

A First Response Vehicle (FRV) and a Banganga police team reached the spot, brought the situation under control and shifted the injured to a nearby private hospital for treatment.

Police have seized both vehicles and registered a case against the car driver under relevant sections. Further investigation is underway.