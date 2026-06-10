Four Fertiliser Dealers Face Licence Suspension In Alot | Representative image

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): The Agartment on Wednesday suspended the licences of four fertiliser dealers in Alot for violating the state's mandatory e-token-based fertiliser distribution system.

Officials took the action ahead of the kharif season under the directions of Collector Misha Singh as part of a special drive to ensure transparency in fertiliser sales.

The state government introduced the e-Vikas (e-token) system on Apr 1 to regulate fertiliser distribution among farmers. The system aims to streamline sales, prevent irregularities and ensure transparent and accountable distribution.

During inspections, the department's fertiliser monitoring team found several dealers violating prescribed norms.

Following the inspection, authorities suspended the licences of Arihant Traders, Balaji Enterprises, Navpad Traders and Kutubi Fertilisers, all based in Alot, with immediate effect.

Deputy Director of Agriculture RK Singh said dealers in Madhya Pradesh must sell fertilisers only through the e-Vikas system.

He warned that authorities would take strict action under the Fertiliser Control Order, 1985, against anyone selling fertilisers without an e-token.

The department said inspection drives would continue and warned that it would not tolerate violations that affect farmers' interests.