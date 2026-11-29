Four Families Turn Grief Into Service In Indore, Donate Bodies Of Loved Ones To Medical Colleges For Education And Research | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Setting an example of humanity and selfless service, the families of four deceased individuals opted for body donation, spreading a message of social responsibility even in their hour of grief.

Dr Sandipan Arya of Muskan Group said that following the death of Ashalata Devi Kabra, a senior member of Dadhichi Mission, her son Mahesh Kabra informed the organisation, facilitating the donation of her eyes to the eye bank of MGM Medical College.

After her family members reached Indore, her body was handed over to ESI Medical College with state honours for the academic training of medical students.

In 2014, Ashalata Devi and her husband Jankilal Kabra pledged to donate their bodies and organs through Dadhichi Mission, inspired by former MLA Gopikrishna Nema, who also coordinated the body donation.

On Nov 27, the body of Santosh Vyas, a retired teacher and resident of Meghnagar, was donated to Sri Aurobindo Medical College. Bharat Mistry of the Rotary Club and Muskan Group volunteers facilitated the donation.

On Nov 25, the body of Narendra, a resident of Indore, was donated to MGM Medical College with state honours. Anatomy department head Dr Julka thanked the family, while Dr Rajendra Marko provided technical assistance.

On the same day, the body of Sheila Suresh Kothari, a resident of Alkapuri Colony in Barwaha, was donated to Sri Aurobindo Medical College with state honours. Muskan Group volunteers and Dr Nilesh Binjwe facilitated the donation.

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