Four Arrested With 14 Illegal Pistols In MP's Khargone, Arms And Car Among ₹11.15 Lakh Seizure | FP photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Khargone police arrested four men for allegedly transporting illegal firearms in a car and seized 14 country-made pistols and five additional magazines on Wednesday.

The total value of the seized materials, vehicle and mobile phones is estimated at Rs 11.15 lakh.

According to police, the Maingaon police station team received information that four men were transporting illegal weapons in a white car from Khandwa towards Gandhwani.

A joint team led by Maingaon police station in-charge Mansharam Romede and Khargone Kotwali in-charge Banwari Lal Manloi established a blockade near the Lula Baba Fata passenger waiting room on Kasrawad Road.

Police intercepted the vehicle and recovered 14 country-made pistols and five extra magazines from a white plastic bag inside the car. The occupants reportedly failed to produce valid licences or documents for the weapons.

The suspects were identified as Rohit Gehlot, Harsh Rathore, Pritesh Maurya and Shivram Maurya, all residents of Dhar district. Police registered a case under Section 25(1) of the Arms Act at Maingaon police station.

The seizure includes firearms and magazines valued at Rs 3.55 lakh, a car worth Rs 7 lakh and five mobile phones worth Rs 60,000.

Police said the suspects would be produced before the court and questioned further regarding the alleged firearms smuggling network.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of senior police officials as part of efforts to curb illegal weapons trafficking.