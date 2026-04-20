Former MP CM Digvijaya Singh Urges Ban On Political Events At Indore's Daly College Campus | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A day after the BJP announced it would hold a training workshop on the Daly College campus, senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh on Monday wrote a strongly worded letter to the board of governors of the college, raising serious concerns over the alleged repeated use of the institution s premises for politically affiliated programmes.

In his communication, Singh expressed deep anguish and concern over what he described as a pattern of the campus being used for events linked to the BJP, the RSS and their associated groups. He said that such activities compromise the institution s neutrality, dignity and independent character.

Citing specific instances, Singh referred to an event held on Oct 4, 2025, marking 100 years of the RSS, where the college premises were reportedly adorned with saffron flags and banners. He also mentioned a February 2026 overlap between the ODA Royal Cooking Festival and a political event linked to BJP affiliates, which allegedly caused confusion and disruption on campus.

The senior leader argued that these incidents are not isolated but indicative of a recurring trend that risks eroding public trust in the institution. He said that Daly College, a heritage educational institution, must remain above partisan politics and not be used as a venue for ideological or political activities.

Singh has sought detailed clarification from the college administration regarding permissions granted for such events, the role of authorities in allowing them, and the policies governing the use of campus facilities by external organisations.

He urged immediate corrective measures, including a public assurance that the college premises will not be used for political programmes and the formulation of a clear policy prohibiting such usage in the future. Besides, he called for accountability to be fixed for any lapses and for steps to reassure stakeholders about the institution s independence.

Silence or inaction will only deepen public apprehensions, Singh said, stressing the need for a firm and transparent institutional response.