‘Thrown Out Of Counting Room’: DUSU President Aryan Maan Alleges Student Harassment; Questions Transparency

New Delhi: DUSU President Aryan Maan has brought allegations of student harassment and administrative lapses to the center of the controversy surrounding student union elections at Gargi College, even as rival groups ABVP and SFI trade serious accusations of misconduct and intimidation.

Amid the escalating political controversy, Aryan Maan issued a strong statement on social media highlighting alleged harassment of a student and raising questions about transparency in the election process.

I was receiving continuous calls from a student at Gargi College who said she was verbally abused and threatened by a male professor. On the day of elections, she was allegedly thrown out of the counting room, raising serious questions about transparency. DUSU & ABVP went there… pic.twitter.com/G4gi0RtXSD — Aryan Maan (@Aryanmaan09) April 19, 2026

Aryan Maan’s Statement

In his post, he wrote, "I was receiving continuous calls from a student at Gargi College who said she was verbally abused and threatened by a male professor. On the day of elections, she was allegedly thrown out of the counting room, raising serious questions about transparency. DUSU & ABVP went there to ensure fairness & safety, where the administration had failed.”

He further alleged that instead of addressing the complaint, “a false narrative was built by the teachers of Gargi College,” suggesting that attention was being diverted from the core issue.

He questioned, "What about the girl who was harassed & threatened? Why is her voice missing from the conversation? When the victim disappears and optics take over, we need to ask, what exactly are we celebrating?”

He also questioned that “If this is women’s empowerment, shouldn’t it begin by standing with her?”

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Election Chaos and Competing Claims

The incident took place during student council elections at Gargi College, where polling and counting were disrupted amid protests and heated exchanges.

A contesting candidate alleged she was “treated disrespectfully,” physically pushed out of the college, and pressured into signing documents certifying a fair election process. "The ballot boxes were not inspected prior to the election, and the voting process was initiated without obtaining my signature," she alleged in the video.

A contesting candidate allegedly contacted DUSU President Aryan Maan during voting, claiming unfair conduct in the process, according to students who spoke anonymously.

Maan, along with ABVP members, later reached the campus but was initially denied entry as per college rules restricting male visitors without prior verification. However, he and others reportedly forcibly entered Gargi College's premises, stating they were there to support the candidate.

What Did the ABVP say?

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) backed the candidate’s claims, alleging administrative pressure, denial of access during voting and counting, and bias in the electoral process to benefit rival student groups. ABVP has demanded that the elections be cancelled and re-conducted.

ABVP Delhi state secretary Sarthak Sharma stated that the candidate involved was a general student with no ABVP link and had approached DUSU President Aryan Mann for help, after which Left-affiliated students allegedly raised slogans when Mann arrived on campus.

What Did SFI Say?

Mann and ABVP members "resorted to hooliganism" and tried to heckle instructors and students on college property, according to a statement from SFI. It further added that there is a significant risk to the safety and dignity of students, especially at a women's college.

It also called into question the police's role in upholding order and raised concerns about their presence during the incident. According to the statement, "the incapacity or unwillingness to prevent such acts reflects a concerning failure to protect educational spaces."

In addition to calling it a breach, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) posted a video of the incident and the Gargi College scene on Instagram, saying that it "raises serious questions about student safety." The video showed Maan and ABVP members attempting to force entry into the college campus, followed by police officers escorting them out and female students chanting, "ABVP haye haye!"

At present, the college administration has not issued a detailed response to the allegations raised by student groups or the candidate. The situation continues to draw political reactions and calls for a formal investigation.