Former MP CM Digvijaya Singh Claims Sanatan Dharma Is Being Misrepresented, Hails Dr BR Ambedkar’s Wisdom | VIDEO

Digvijaya Singh Says Sanatan Dharma Is Being Misrepresented, Cites Ambedkar’s Intelligence |

Digvijaya Singh Satya Sanatan Swabhiman Yatra: Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh said Sanatan Dharma was being misrepresented, arguing that the traditional varna vyavastha was based on karma (deeds) rather than birth. He made the remarks while participating in the Satya Sanatan Swabhiman Yatra, which began in Ujjain on October 20 and is heading towards Ayodhya.

Digvijaya Singh On Dr BR Ambedkar: 'He Should Be A Brahmin'

During the march, Digvijaya Singh said Dr BR Ambedkar’s intellect would have qualified him as a Brahmin under a system where varna was based on karma rather than birth. He also claimed that the Congress party follows the true principles of Sanatan Dharma.

Digvijaya Singh Raises Vote Theft And EVM Issues

On the second day of the Ujjain-to-Ayodhya religious yatra, the Congress leader also raised issues related to alleged donation irregularities and vote theft. Walking alongside his supporters, he called for action against those accused of misusing donations and demanded an end to vote theft.

Singh also opposed the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), saying, "We do not want EVMs. Elections should be conducted using ballot papers instead."

#WATCH | Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh: On Satya Sanatan Swabhiman Yatra, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh says, "... Sanatan Dharma is being misrepresented. The traditional varna system was based on karm, not birth. Dr BR Ambedkar’s intellect would have qualified him as a Brahmin. The Congress Party follows the true principles of Sanatan Dharma." — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2026

950-Km Journey From Ujjain To Ayodhya

The Satya Sanatan Swabhiman Yatra 2026 is planned as a nearly 950-km journey from Ujjain to Ayodhya, expected to take around 70 days. The march began at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on October 20. Digvijay Singh and his wife, Amrita Rai set to cover approximately 15 km daily during the yatra.

The march began around 10 am from Shri Sai Kunj Colony on Tarana Road on its second day. The planned route included Pingleshwar Jod, Nahariya Jod, Sairakhedi and Devankhedi before reaching Tajpur Jod. After a meal and rest, the procession was scheduled to continue, with an overnight halt planned at Sinduriya village in Dewas district.

Organisers have said the Digvijaya Singh Ayodhya Yatra aims to promote religious and social awareness. The march is expected to pass through Orchha before reaching Ayodhya, carrying water collected from five holy rivers to the Ram Temple.