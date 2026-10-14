Former MP CM Digvijaya Singh And Wife Amrita Rai To Walk 950 Km From MP's Ujjain To Ayodhya In 70 Days | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh will launch a 950-km 'Satya Sanatan Swabhiman Yatra' from Mahakaleshwar Temple on Oct 20. The march will pass through Ram Raja Sarkar Temple in Orchha before reaching Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.

Singh and his wife, Amrita Rai, will walk around 15 km daily during the 70-day journey. Organisers will raise issues of alleged donation theft and vote theft without displaying Congress flags or posters.

Former Zila Panchayat vice-president Bharat Porwal said the inauguration at Balaji Garden near Narsing Ghat would feature 'Parthiv Shivling' worship, 'Kanya Bhoj' and 'Bhandara' from 8 am.

Dadda Shishya Mandal disciples Surendra Suhane and Abhishek Gaur arrived from Sagar and met march coordinator Yogendra Singh Parihar at Kshipra Garden. They later inspected Balaji Garden.

Mahavir Jain and Satish Sharma are constructing a special chariot carrying water from five holy rivers. Nasir Patel collected Kshipra water at Kalyanpura Ghat.

The urn is kept at a temple in former corporator Rajendra Vashishth's Damdama residence.

Organisers said the march would promote truth, religion, justice, social harmony and democratic values.