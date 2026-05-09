Former MLA Bhuriya’s Nephew Booked In Rape Case In Dhar | Representative Image

Dhar(Madhya Pradesh): An FIR was registered against Bhupendra Singh Bhuriya, nephew of former BJP MLA Vel Singh Bhuriya from Dhar district’s Sardarpur constituency, after a woman accused him of raping her over six years on the pretext of marriage.

According to the complaint lodged at Rajgarh police station, Bhupendra Singh Bhuria, who practises as a lawyer at Sardarpur Civil Court, came in contact with the woman through text messages nearly six years ago when she was pursuing BA second year and staying at her uncle’s residence in Rajgarh.

The complainant alleged that the friendship later developed into a relationship and the suspect repeatedly established physical relations with her after promising marriage. She further alleged that some of the incidents took place at the residence of the former MLA in Sardarpur.

Police said an engagement ceremony between the two families was held in 2024. However, the suspect allegedly began avoiding the marriage over the past year. The woman also alleged that he threatened to kill her and commit suicide when she pressured him to fulfil his promise.

According to the complaint, the woman recently learned that Bhupendra was scheduled to marry another woman on May 14, following which she approached police.

Rajgarh police station in-charge Sameer Patidar confirmed that a case has been registered against the suspect under Sections 69, 351(3) and 332(B) of BNS. Investigation is underway.