 Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan & Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Join BJP As Membership Drive Gains Momentum In Indore
After securing the top spot in the nationwide membership campaign, the BJP in Indore has initiated its next phase of making active members.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 21, 2024, 02:55 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan and urban administration and housing minister Kailash Vijayvargiya enrolled themselves as active members of the BJP on Monday as the local unit of the saffron party started a fresh round of membership drive.

BJP city president Gaurav Ranadive and membership campaign in charge Sudarshan Gupta personally visited Mahajan and Vijayvargiya at their homes to complete the process. After securing the top spot in the nationwide membership campaign, the BJP in Indore has initiated its next phase of making active members. All party workers and leaders who have signed up at least 100 members will be granted active membership status.

However, senior leaders are exempt from this requirement. Mahajan expressed her pride at Indore BJP’s achievement in leading the country in membership numbers. "It is a matter of pride for Indore BJP to be first in the membership drive nationwide. I am pleased that the new generation of BJP leaders is carrying forward the party’s values and culture," she said.

Mahajan credited the hard work of Ranadive and Gupta for the campaign's success and noted her own involvement, encouraging members to reflect the party's strength in Lok Sabha elections. A total of 9 lakh members were registered in Indore and its surrounding districts. On Monday, the membership drive will continue as senior leaders Satyanarayan Sattan, Babusingh Raghuvanshi, and Krishnamurari Moghe are set to become active members during visits to their homes.

