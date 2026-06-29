Former Congress Leader Booked After Threatening Farmers With Pistol Over Land Dispute In Ujjain-- VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A former member of the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee has been booked after he allegedly threatened farmers with a pistol during a land dispute in Ujjain district on Monday.

A video of the incident has surfaced, following which police registered a case and started an investigation.

The video clearly shows the man holding what appears to be a pistol in his hand. He is also heard saying, "Haan, le video," to the person recording before forcefully pushing the mobile phone away.

Watch the VIDEO below :

उज्जैन



उज्जैन महिदपुर में जमीन विवाद के दौरान कांग्रेस नेता प्रताप सिंह गुर पर किसानों को पिस्टल दिखाकर जान से मारने की धमकी देने का आरोप लगा है घटना का वीडियो सामने आने के बाद पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर



जांच शुरू कर दी है वहीं प्रताप सिंह गुर ने सभी आरोपों से इनकार करते हुए दावा… pic.twitter.com/Y1NQC1aNv9 — Prime News (@PrimeNewsInd) June 29, 2026

According to police, the incident took place on June 18 near Isankhedi Tiraha in Mahidpur. Complainant Govind Sen, a resident of Delchibuzurg village, said he had gone to his field to collect stored fodder when former Congress leader and district panchayat member representative Pratap Singh Gur arrived with two others and began digging a trench near the field using a JCB machine.

Ujjain: A land dispute in Ujjain district has taken a political turn after a Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee member was accused of threatening farmers with a pistol.The incident occurred in Dalchibujurg village under Mahidpur Road police station area,… pic.twitter.com/Cr9Wi9zc2w — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) June 29, 2026

Govind alleged that he and his brother objected to the digging, after which an argument broke out. He claimed that Pratap Singh Gur and the others abused them during the dispute.

After being informed, Govind's family members reached the spot and tried to calm the situation. According to the complaint, Pratap Singh Gur then allegedly took out a pistol, pointed it at them and threatened to kill them if they did not leave, saying the JCB work would continue.

'चले जाओ वरना गोली मार दूंगा'

उज्जैन जिले से एक हैरान कर देने वाला मामला सामने आया है। यहाँ के महिदपुर में जमीन विवाद को लेकर कांग्रेस के एक बड़े नेता ने किसानों पर खुलेआम पिस्टल तान दी। घटना का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है, जिसमें नेता किसानों को जान से मारने की… pic.twitter.com/XRdHQnMt9I — Sabki Khabar (@sabkikhabar) June 29, 2026

Police said action was taken after a video of the incident surfaced. The video allegedly shows Pratap Singh Gur holding a pistol and pushing away the mobile phone of the person recording the incident.

Pratap Singh Gur has denied all the allegations. He claimed he had been waiting for official land measurement and had called the JCB to remove iron angles that were placed on his land. He alleged that the complainant's family threatened him and claimed the FIR was filed as part of a conspiracy at the behest of BJP leaders.

Police said the matter is under investigation.