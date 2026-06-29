 Former Congress Leader Booked After Threatening Farmers With Pistol Over Land Dispute In Ujjain-- VIDEO
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Former Congress Leader Booked After Threatening Farmers With Pistol Over Land Dispute In Ujjain-- VIDEO

A former Madhya Pradesh Congress leader has been booked after allegedly threatening farmers with a pistol during a land dispute in Ujjain's Mahidpur. A video of the incident shows him holding the weapon and confronting the person recording. The accused denied the allegations, claiming the FIR was filed as part of a political conspiracy.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 29, 2026, 03:16 PM IST
Former Congress Leader Booked After Threatening Farmers With Pistol Over Land Dispute In Ujjain-- VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A former member of the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee has been booked after he allegedly threatened farmers with a pistol during a land dispute in Ujjain district on Monday.

A video of the incident has surfaced, following which police registered a case and started an investigation.

The video clearly shows the man holding what appears to be a pistol in his hand. He is also heard saying, "Haan, le video," to the person recording before forcefully pushing the mobile phone away.

Watch the VIDEO below :

According to police, the incident took place on June 18 near Isankhedi Tiraha in Mahidpur. Complainant Govind Sen, a resident of Delchibuzurg village, said he had gone to his field to collect stored fodder when former Congress leader and district panchayat member representative Pratap Singh Gur arrived with two others and began digging a trench near the field using a JCB machine.

Govind alleged that he and his brother objected to the digging, after which an argument broke out. He claimed that Pratap Singh Gur and the others abused them during the dispute.

After being informed, Govind's family members reached the spot and tried to calm the situation. According to the complaint, Pratap Singh Gur then allegedly took out a pistol, pointed it at them and threatened to kill them if they did not leave, saying the JCB work would continue.

Police said action was taken after a video of the incident surfaced. The video allegedly shows Pratap Singh Gur holding a pistol and pushing away the mobile phone of the person recording the incident.

Pratap Singh Gur has denied all the allegations. He claimed he had been waiting for official land measurement and had called the JCB to remove iron angles that were placed on his land. He alleged that the complainant's family threatened him and claimed the FIR was filed as part of a conspiracy at the behest of BJP leaders.

Police said the matter is under investigation.

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