Man Spotted Spraying Water On Moving Train Railway Using Track Pipe At Bhopal Railway Station | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video from Bhopal Junction is going viral on social media in which a man can be seen sparying water

In the video, the man can be seen using a pipe fixed near the railway tracks to spray water towards a moving train. He appears to be acting in an unusual manner and is seen half-naked on the tracks, continuously spraying water with the pipe in his hand.

The video shows people at the station watching him, with some laughing while others appear concerned about the situation and possible risks.

The youth was putting his life in danger, as any passing train on the other track could have caused a serious accident.

Watch the VIDEO below :

भोपाल जंक्शन का एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है, जिसमें एक शख्स कथित तौर पर ट्रेन के भीतर पानी डालता हुआ दिखाई दे रहा है। वीडियो के वायरल होने के बाद लोगों ने इस हरकत पर नाराजगी जताई और रेलवे संपत्ति तथा सार्वजनिक व्यवस्था को लेकर सवाल उठाए। घटना की आधिकारिक… pic.twitter.com/KiFjWJCqDg — NBH 24 (@nbh24official) June 29, 2026

In the video, the youth appears to direct water from the pipe towards the passing train. The incident has drawn strong reactions online, with many people criticising the behaviour and raising questions about railway safety and public conduct at stations.

After the video went viral, users expressed anger over the misuse of railway facilities and the lack of discipline in public places.

Some also questioned how such actions were allowed at a busy junction. And, where were the officials at the time of the incident.

However, there is no official confirmation yet about the incident, and it is not clear whether any action has been taken by railway authorities so far.