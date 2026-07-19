Forest Team Attacked With Swords During Anti-Encroachment Drive Near Indore; Three Booked | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A Forest Department team conducting an anti-encroachment and land-development operation in the Choral Range under Simrol police station limits was allegedly attacked by a man and his two sons armed with swords and a phaliya (a sharp-edged weapon) on Saturday afternoon.

The accused allegedly pelted stones at the team, damaged two private JCB machines and a government ambulance, and injured a forest guard.

Police have registered a case against the three accused, who remain absconding. Additional personnel from the Indore Forest Division have been deployed in the area.

According to Forest Department officials, the Ginawal family had allegedly encroached upon nearly 10 hectares of forest land in the Raskudia area and was cultivating the land illegally.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Umakant Chowdhary said the incident occurred at around 3.30 pm.

Based on a complaint lodged by Forest Guard Darshan Singh Parmar, Simrol police registered a case against Prem Singh Bheel and his sons, Anokhilal Bheel and Pawan Bheel, under Sections 132, 121(1), 296(b), 115(2), 351(3), 324(4) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the complaint, the Forest Department team, led by Choral Range Ranger Gaurav Trivedi, included forest guards Sunil Tekam, Anand Singh, Naveen Pratap Singh, Bajraj Rawat, Krishna Rawat, Vikas Chauhan and other personnel.

They had reached the Raskudia forest area with JCB machines and a government ambulance to carry out water conservation and contour trenching work.

Police said Prem Singh Bheel, whose land borders the work site, arrived with his two sons and allegedly demanded that the operation be stopped.

When Ranger Trivedi and other officials informed them that the work was being carried out on government forest land, an argument broke out.

The three men allegedly returned armed with swords and a phaliya, abused the officials, pelted stones and disrupted the operation.

During the attack, the windows of two JCB machines and the government ambulance were damaged. Forest Guard Anand Singh sustained injuries after being struck with the handle of a sword during the assault.

Police said efforts are underway to trace and arrest the accused.