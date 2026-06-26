Forest Shield For Gangleshwar Mahadev Hill In Kasrawad | FP photo

Kasrawad (Madhya Pradesh): A decade-long campaign to protect the Gangleshwar Mahadev Temple hill from encroachment has achieved a breakthrough, with the district administration transferring 8.72 hectares of government land to the Forest Department for conservation and afforestation.

The transferred land comprises two government plots. Under one order, six hectares from Khasra No 55/1/1, spread over 37.48 hectares in Rasvipur village, were handed over to the Forest Department.

In another order, 2.72 hectares from Khasra No 55, having a total area of 40.72 hectares, were also transferred.

Officials said nearly half of the hill had already been encroached upon over the years.

Even after the encroachments, around 120 acres of government land remained, which will now be developed through large-scale plantation and a proposed Nagar Vatika (urban park) to safeguard the area from future encroachment.

Social worker and BJP leader Virendra Patidar, who has led the campaign for nearly 10 years, said repeated efforts, including tree plantation drives, installation of wire fencing and continuous representations to the administration, failed to stop encroachment completely.

He welcomed the administration's decision, saying the proposed urban park would help preserve the hill while increasing green cover around Kasrawad town.