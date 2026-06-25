Madhya Pradesh June 25, 2026, Weather Updates: Rain, Thunderstorm Alert For 46 Districts Including Bhopal,Indore; IMD Forecasts Below-Normal Rainfall | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The southwest monsoon has officially entered 15 districts of southeastern Madhya Pradesh after a delay of nine days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced its arrival based on widespread rainfall and the presence of moisture-laden southwesterly winds in the region.

The districts where the monsoon has arrived include Alirajpur, Indore, Harda, Dhar, Betul, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Khargone, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Barwani and Dindori.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 9:30 am | IMD Bhopal

Weather on Thursday

Heatwave: A heatwave alert has been issued for Sidhi.

Rain, Thunderstorm & Lightning: Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Ujjain, Ratlam, Agar-Malwa, Shajapur, Dewas, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Datia, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Jabalpur, Katni, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Satna, Sidhi, Mauganj, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Sagar, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari.

Hot Weather: Neemuch, Mandsaur, Gwalior, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Rewa and Singrauli.

What do meteorologists say?

According to weather experts, the monsoon is expected to cover the remaining parts of the state within the next two to four days. The Gwalior-Chambal region is likely to be the last area to receive monsoon rains.

The IMD has issued a thunderstorm and rain alert for 46 districts on Thursday. A heatwave is likely in Sidhi, while humid conditions are expected in Neemuch, Mandsaur, Gwalior, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Rewa and Singrauli.

Weather systems affecting Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

Why was monsoon declared?

The normal date for the monsoon's arrival in Madhya Pradesh is June 15. However, this year it reached the state on June 24, making it nine days late.

Meteorologist Arun Kumar said that Chhindwara received 75 mm (3 inches) of rainfall in the last 24 hours. Continuous rainfall in border districts along with moisture-rich monsoon winds from the southwest helped confirm the monsoon's arrival in the state.

Below-normal rainfall likely this season

According to the IMD's seasonal forecast, 47 districts, including Bhopal, Indore and Jabalpur, may receive below-normal rainfall this year. Against the state's average annual rainfall of 37.3 inches, Madhya Pradesh is expected to receive only 30 to 32 inches of rain during the monsoon season.

Weather in next 2 days

June 26

Thunderstorm & Rain: Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Ujjain, Ratlam, Agar-Malwa, Shajapur, Dewas, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Jabalpur, Katni, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Sagar, Panna, Damoh and Chhatarpur.

Hot Weather: Gwalior, Bhind, Morena, Sheopur, Datia, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Neemuch and Mandsaur.

June 27

Rain, Thunderstorm & Lightning: Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Indore, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Ujjain, Ratlam, Agar-Malwa, Shajapur, Dewas, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Jabalpur, Katni, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Mauganj, Shahdol, Umaria and Anuppur.

Hot Weather: Gwalior, Bhind, Morena, Sheopur, Datia, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Sagar, Chhatarpur, Damoh, Panna, Katni, Satna, Maihar and Rewa