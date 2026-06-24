Lessons From Last Monsoon Spur PWD's Disaster Preparedness Plan | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Pothole-riddled roads, submerged culverts and bridges disrupting traffic movement gave the Public Works Department (PWD) a harrowing time during last year's monsoon.

Pictures of roads riddled with potholes went viral across the state, causing embarrassment to the government.

Taking a cue from the experience, the PWD has prepared a detailed monsoon management and disaster response plan, including the formation of Rapid Response Teams.

In addition, drop gates will be installed at identified submerged bridges and vulnerable slopes for use during flood-like situations.

The department has identified 1,008 culverts and bridges across the state that fall under the submerged category and has planned preventive measures accordingly.

Jabalpur circle has the highest number, with 241 such culverts and bridges, followed by Ujjain with 168 and Bhopal with 152.

To ensure smooth traffic movement at vulnerable bridges during the monsoon, temporary barriers and notice boards have been installed.

Labourers have been engaged locally to operate the barriers, while the duties of sub-engineers have been fixed. The list of submerged-category culverts and bridges has been shared with all collectors.

To ensure roads are free of potholes before the onset of heavy monsoon rains, the PWD on Saturday directed the Chief Engineer (Buildings and Roads) and the Managing Director of MP Road Development Corporation to submit certified reports on pothole-free roads in every zone and division by June 30.

All chief engineers have been instructed to review ongoing works with field staff and contractors every two to three days during the monsoon season.

Rapid Response teams

Under the disaster and excess rainfall management plan, the department has directed the constitution of Rapid Response Teams at the zone, division and district levels. It has also decided to map sensitive locations during the monsoon.

The road near Jyoti Talkies caved in during the last monsoon season. This created a massive pit approximately eight to 10 feet deep and 10 feet wide, big enough to engulf an entire car. More precisely, the road cave-in incident occurred in the month of July.

In February 2025, a portion of an under-construction bridge collapsed on NH 45 in Shahpura in Jabalpur. Though there were no casualties, the incident adversely affected traffic flow.

In October 2025, a 100-metre stretch of road near Sukhisevania in Bhopal caved in. Fortunately, no major accident occurred as there was no traffic rush at the time.