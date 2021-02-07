FOREST GUARD MURDER CASE: Dewas police arrests two, search for two more on

Bagli (Dewas): In a major breakthrough, Dewas police on Sunday arrested two persons in connection with the forest guard Madanlal Verma’s murder case.

Dewas superintendent of police Dr Shivdayal Singh informed that those who were arrested include Mohan Vaskale and Gulab Rawat, both residents of Kutkya Pipri village under Udainagar police station limits in Dewas district. SP Singh added that Mohan fired at Verma, who was chasing them on his motorcycle.

Police recovered a gun, cartridges, hunting equipment and parts of wild animals from the accused duo. Search for two more persons including Dhaynsingh and Deepsingh is still on, SP Singh added.

Earlier, forest guard Verma posted at Ratanpur forest in Punjapura range under Bagli sub-forest division was found dead on Thursday late night during a search operation. He was shot dead by an unidentified person on Thursday night, Udaynagar police said.

Verma’s colleague informed that Verma received information about hunting in forests on Thursday afternoon. To cross-check the information, he went inside the forest but didn’t return even after duty hours. Fearing of any untoward incident, his colleagues began a search and found body in Ratanpur forest on Thursday late at night.