Forest Department Clerk Held Taking Bribe For Leave Approval In Mandsaur | Representative image

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A team of Ujjain Lokayukta on Tuesday arrested a clerk posted in the Establishment Branch of the Mandsaur Forest Department while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 3,000 for processing a leave application of a forest guard.

The accused, identified as Krishna Pratap Singh Rathore, was caught red-handed inside the Forest Department office during a trap operation conducted by the Lokayukta police.

Interestingly, officials said Rathore appeared calm and continued smiling even as he was being apprehended.

The action followed a complaint lodged by Forest Guard Lalit Meena, posted in the Gandhi Sagar range.

According to the complaint, Meena had submitted an online application through the department’s IFMS portal on May 27 seeking 43 days of earned leave for medical treatment. The application was pending under Rathore’s login ID.

It was alleged that Rathore demanded Rs 3,000 to forward the application and facilitate its approval. Troubled by the demand, Meena approached the Ujjain Lokayukta and lodged a complaint.

After verifying the allegations, the Lokayukta police planned a trap and reached Mandsaur on Tuesday.

During the operation, Rathore was allegedly caught accepting the bribe amount from the complainant. The team collected evidence and initiated legal proceedings.

Ujjain Lokayukta DSP Dinesh Chandra Patel said the complaint was verified before the trap was laid.

A case was registered against Rathore under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018. Further investigation and legal action are underway.