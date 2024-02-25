Food Safety Team's Raid In MP: Samples Of Dairy Products Taken From Garoth Shops | FP Photo

Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): A team from the food safety department conducted raids at four outlets of milk and milk products in Garoth, Mandsaur district. The health team took samples of paneer, including one of soya paneer and one of ghee for testing. Following the directives of the district collector, a team of food safety officers conducted comprehensive inspections on Friday.

The raids were conducted on a random basis to check the adulteration of milk and milk products. According to food safety officer BS Jamod, the team, accompanied by district officials, conducted a raid at Ganesh Doodh Dairy, Janta Doodh Dairy, Bikaner Sweets, and Madhumilan Hotel situated at the bus stand.

The team also collected samples of milk-based products and sent them to the State Food Laboratory in Bhopal. Tehsildar Priyanka Mimroth, naib tehsildar Kiran Gehlot, junior supply officer Raghuraj Singh Dodia besides other officials were also present. Jamod reiterated the need for strict adherence to cleanliness standards and the sale of premium-grade food products. Similar raids would continue in the future as well.

Madhya Pradesh: Jaora MLA Pandey Drives Devpt Work Worth ₹1.46 Crore

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): MLA Rajendra Pandey fulfilled his election promise of pushing development in Jaora by sanctioning projects worth more than Rs 1.46 crore. Dedicated to legalising illegal colonies and enhancing basic facilities, Pandey swiftly initiated governmental efforts, post-election. Personally inspecting the colonies to understand citizens' challenges, the MLA directed officials to promptly draft proposals.

Discussing these with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, he secured approval for Jaora's projects totaling Rs 1.46 crore from a special fund. Thanks to Pandey's endeavours, illegal colonies are set to undergo transformative development. The urban administration and development department endorsed Pandey's proposals and initiated the work.

The sanctioned projects cover CC road construction, drain construction, and other vital infrastructure in Krishna Colony, Patel-1, Patel-2, Hatim Colony, and Kashiram Colony, eliciting widespread joy. MLA Pandey expressed gratitude to the residents, extending thanks to CM Yadav and Urban Administration Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya for their support in gifting Jaora with multimillion-worth development projects.