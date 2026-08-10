Food Safety Team Seizes ₹2.32 Lakh Ghee Stock In MP’s Neemuch | FP photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The Food and Drug Administration conducted a surprise inspection at Agarwal Sons Ghee dealership on Veer Park Road, seizing Shrimul brand ghee worth Rs 2.32 lakh and collecting eight samples for quality testing, acting on instructions from the FDA Controller and Collector Himanshu Chandra.

The team found pure cow ghee packaged for sale and collected samples across various pack sizes under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The remaining stock, approximately 179 litres and 302 kg, was seized and sealed. All samples have been sent to the State Food Testing Laboratory, Bhopal, with sale of the items withheld pending results.

Food safety officer Raju Solanki, Yashwant Kumar Sharma and team members were present.

Ghee worth Rs 33,520 seized in Petlawad

Jhabua: The Food Safety and Drug Administration inspected food establishments in Petlawad and Bamniya on Sunday, collecting eight samples and seizing 46.08 litres of ghee.

The action was conducted under the direction of Collector Yogesh Tukaram Bharsat. Mandot Kirana, Girdharilal Shankarlal, Ratanlal Mulchand, Adinath Traders and Navkar Traders were inspected.

Officials seized Dholpur Fresh Ghee worth around Rs 33,520 from Adinath Traders in Petlawad. Further action will be taken under the Food Safety and Standards Act after reports are received. Food safety officer Rahul Singh Alava conducted the action.

153 litres of desi ghee seized

Khandwa: The Food Safety Department seized 153 litres of Brijvasi desi ghee from Doli Aromatic in the Industrial Area following a complaint that the product was being sold at a significantly low price.

Food Safety officer Radheshyam Gole said the department inspected after taking prompt note of the complaint. The department valued the seized stock at around Rs 77,000.

However, based on an estimated market price of Rs 900 per kg for pure desi ghee, the market value stands at about Rs 1.38 lakh. Samples were collected and sent to a laboratory for testing.

Gole clarified that low pricing alone does not prove product adulteration or substandard quality, which will be determined after receiving the laboratory report.