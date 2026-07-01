Food Safety Team Collects 64 Food Samples In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's directive against food adulteration, the Food Safety Administration, under Collector Shivam Verma, conducted an intensive inspection drive across schools, dairies, spice units, namkeen industries and sweet shops, collecting 64 food samples for testing.

At Queens' College, Khandwa Road, four samples, including dal, rajma, besan and flour, were collected. An inspection at Choithram School found hygiene ratings, pest control and water testing satisfactory.

Complaint-based inspections targeted Baba Kulfi, Yadav Dairy Farm and Sharma Cosmetic & Kirana, where multiple samples of sweets, dairy products and namkeen were collected.

Under the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India's (FSSAI) Risk-Based Inspection System, high-risk establishments, including Krishna Milk Products, LIT Spices, Krishna Dairy Sweets and Prakash Namkeen Udyog, were inspected.

Samples of milk, paneer, mawa, spices and namkeen were collected. Additional samples were also collected from Sanwariya Dairy and Shri Ganga Namkeen.

A mobile food testing laboratory tested 23 samples on the spot at Prakash Namkeen in Mahalaxmi Nagar.

Three samples failed to meet the prescribed standards, prompting immediate legal action.

All 64 samples are being sent to the State Food Testing Laboratory. Verma urged citizens to report food adulteration through the Collector Helpline at 0731-181, the CM Helpline or the FoSCoS portal.