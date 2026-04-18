Food Safety Officials Collect 17 Samples From Indore Establishments |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Food Safety Department collected 17 food samples from various establishments after detecting irregularities in the city on Friday. Officials also seized around 635 kg of food items.

According to officials, at Heena Industries in Hukumchand Colony, owned by Dinesh Jaiswal, the team found that beverages such as mango drink, cold drinks, Punjabi lassi and orange beverages were being manufactured and packed.

The unit was using borewell water without providing any testing report. No laboratory reports were available for the food products, and several licence conditions were violated. Officials found labelling issues with packaged beverages and immediately halted production of orange drinks due to serious violations.

Five samples were collected from the unit and a large quantity of food items was seized.

The team also inspected a Zepto warehouse at Niranjanpur. Several issues were found, including lack of medical certificates for staff, poor hygiene practices, inadequate temperature control and improper food storage.

Food and non-food items were not stored separately, and vegetarian and non-vegetarian items were mixed. Four samples were collected from the warehouse, and additional energy drink samples were taken under the FSSAI surveillance plan.

On a complaint received through the CM Helpline, officials inspected Latest Bakery in Betma. Three samples, including milk-based drinks and ice cream, were collected. The complainant was informed about the action and expressed satisfaction.

Collector Shivam Verma said providing safe and quality food is the administration s priority and warned businesses to strictly follow food safety rules.