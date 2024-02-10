Food For Thought: Product Quality, Hygiene Goes For A Toss In Dairy Farm Raid | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Sample of seven products were collected by food safety department team on Friday during a raid conducted against a dairy plant situated in Polo Ground area. The food safety department received information that Kishanlal Mayalal Food Industries Pvt Ltd is manufacturing dairy products in unhygienic environment and there are several irregularities being allegedly done by the firm.

Taking action on the information, officials from the food safety department team conducted the raid in which they checked every corner of the industry and also checked all products and machineries used in manufacturing food products which are supplied to several areas of the state for consumers.

During the raid, the team found that milk, mawa, sweets, cream, ghee, paneer and other dairy products are made manually with no trace of machineries. The team found the floor of the plant to be very dirty and unhygienic which does not even adhere to general standards of hygiene in an industry.

The team collected seven samples from the spot and also issued notice to the manufacturers for not maintaining hygiene on floor and also not producing standard dairy items. Officials said that samples have been sent to Bhopal for detection and if any sort of adulteration or the like be found, stern action will be taken against the manufacturer.