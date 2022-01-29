Follow up: Neemuch Municipality employee Yadav withdraws Rs 85L; buys car & plot

Jawad (Madhya Pradesh): Jawad police have claimed that Neemuch municipality employee Satyendra Yadav has confessed to preparing fake documents and uploaded them on a portal to withdraw the amount sanctioned by the government for the beneficiaries.

Police station incharge Rajesh Chouhan said that Yadav had confessed to has withdrawn Rs 85.19 lakh using fake documents.

Yadav told interrogators that he invested Rs 45 lakh in the stock market, bought a car worth Rs 10 lakh and a plot in the name of his wife Mandavi Yadav in Ujjain. The police have seized the car and action is being taken to stop investment made in the stock market.

Yadav used his access to official information on the labour portal and searched the list of beneficiaries eligible for government aid for funeral, marriage assistance, accidental death under the general scheme. In last two years, he withdrew about Rs 85.19 lakh in the names of 74 people.

He was arrested recently and produced before local court from where he was sent into police remand till January 28. During interrogation, Satyendra allegedly confessed that he had withdrawn Rs 85.19 lakh.

Chauhan said that the seized car was bought by Satyendra in his name. It was registered in Ujjain RTO. Plot papers have not been found yet, as soon as the papers are received, action would be taken to confiscate it too.

Account of Satyendra, his wife was seized

Chauhan said that demat account of stock market investment of accused Satyendra Yadav had been frozen. Satyendra's bank account and that of his wife Mandavi Yadav too have been seized. The plot that Satyendra bought has not been registered yet, only the agreement has been done. After two days of interrogation, the police produced Satyendra before the Jawad Civil Court from where he was sent to jail.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 09:32 PM IST