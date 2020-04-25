Focus on survey, screening, contact tracing & testing: Central team leader interacts with 'Incident Commanders' of Indore coronavirus hotspots

Indore: Abhilaksh Likhi, additional secretary of Government Of India and leader of the visiting Central Team, instructed ‘Incident Commanders’, who are deployed in 21 hot-spots of the city to focus on contact tracing and collecting samples of the people living in their areas and testing those samples. This, Likhi said, will yield results.

Likhi was interacting , through video-conferencing, with SDMs deployed in 21 hot-spots of the city as 'Incident Commanders' while reviewing the work being done in the district. He took information from all SDMs and gave them the necessary guidelines. On this occasion, divisional commissioner Akash Tripathi, IG Vivek Sharma, collector Manish Singh, DIG Harinarayanachari Mishra, other members of the central team and other officials were present.

Likhi said that the 'Incident Commander' should ensure complete management of all the work in the hot-spot. The work of survey, screening and contact tracing should be closely monitored it should be ensured that all work is completed promptly. He called for better planning of every task coupled with its effective implementation. During the survey and screening, samples of people with symptoms like cold, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, fever, etc., should be taken immediately and sent to the lab. Also ensure that there is no delay in testing in the lab and reports are received in time, Likhi said. Instant arrangements for institutional quarantine of those who receive positive reports should be ensured, he added.

He said that it is necessary to be vigilant at all levels in the event of a crisis arising due to corona infection. Even if the effect of corona infection decreases, the authorities should not allow any reduction in their alertness but work more vigilantly so that the infection does not spread into new areas. He also instructed the officers of the district administration that in areas outside the hotspot or containment area, i.e. the area which is not affected by corona infection, the administration officials will also have to take special care and vigilance and avoid corona infection For this, the advisory issued by the Government of India and the State Government will have to be completely followed.

In the video conferencing, guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India on 24 April were also discussed and necessary guidelines were given to the officials. During the review, divisional ccommissioner Tripathi gave information about the works being done in the district.