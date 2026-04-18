Focus On Removing Black Spots To Curb Road Accidents: Supreme Court Panel Member |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Road Safety Committee member Sanjay Bandopadhyay emphasised the need for public awareness and strict enforcement to improve road and traffic management during a district-level meeting at the Collector’s office on Friday. The committee has been formed by the Supreme Court.

Bandopadhyay, a retired IAS officer, suggested expediting road works by seeking assistance from IIT and other reputed institutions. He directed officials to prioritise removing black spots and ensuring the immediate upload of accident data to designated portals for prompt FIR registration.

Addressing the District Road Safety Committee, he stressed making initiatives result-oriented by intensifying penal action against violations and using Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the challan process.

Collector Shivam Verma, DCP (Traffic) Rajesh Tripathi, Additional Collector Roshan Rai and IMC Additional Commissioners Akash Singh, Prakhar Singh and Abhay Rajangaonkar attended the meeting.

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The committee reviewed an analysis of road accidents, fatalities and injuries recorded in the district over the last five years. Officials discussed the status of black spots and the impact of improvement works undertaken at these locations.

The meeting also reviewed physical and electronic enforcement measures and the progress of inspections along National and State Highways.