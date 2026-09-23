Fluoride Removal Plants Defunct For Up To Two Years In MP’s Ratlam, Collector Seeks Action | FP photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Ajay Katesariya expressed displeasure with Public Health Engineering (PHE) officials over the continued non-functioning of fluoride removal plants in Tribal areas of Sailana and Bajna.

The plants have remained non-functional for around one and a half to two years. Despite the department being aware of the issue for nearly a month, it has not taken effective action.

The collector directed officials to issue a show-cause notice to PHE executive engineer Sitaram Jangde and take immediate corrective measures.

He questioned the delay in restoring a basic drinking-water facility and said he would also bring the matter to the attention of PHE additional chief secretary Sachin Singh. Disciplinary action will be taken as per rules.

The process to restart the plants had reached the tender stage but failed to progress further.

A District Water and Sanitation Committee and WASH review meeting was also cancelled after Sailana SDO Bindiya Chauhan and Jaora SDO Amrit Dhakad failed to attend.

The collector said the review could not serve its purpose without the concerned officials. Zila Panchayat CEO Vaishali Jain, Jangde and other officials were present.