Floodwaters Sweep Away Funeral Pyre During Last Rites In MP's Dhar | VIDEO

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Floodwaters suddenly surged during the funeral of an elderly man, causing the burning pyre to be swept away by the water in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar.

The incident occurred on Thursday of the Khadapura locality in Jamla village, Dhar.

The incident was recorded on video by people who had gathered for the funeral. The footage shows a large volume of floodwater rushing through the cremation ground and sweeping away the burning funeral pyre.

Watch the video below :

According to reports, the incident occurred on Thursday. Following the death of Bapusinhg, an elderly resident of the Khadapura locality in Jamla village, family members and villagers had taken his body to the cremation ground for the last rites.

Shortly after the funeral pyre was lit, a hill stream suddenly swelled. The current was so strong that it engulfed the pyre and began washing away the partially burnt body.

Villagers present at the scene acted promptly and, risking their lives, retrieved the body from the water. Subsequently, a dry spot was found, the pyre was re-arranged, and the last rites were somehow completed.

There is considerable local outrage regarding this incident. Meanwhile, when Kailash Bhanwar, the representative of the Jamla Gram Panchayat Sarpanch, was questioned about the matter, he flatly denied having detailed information about the incident.

He stated only that he was aware an elderly man had passed away in Khadapura the previous day.

Following this incident, local residents are demanding the construction of a safe cremation ground suitable for the rainy season.