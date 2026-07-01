Flooded Crossings Endanger Commuters And School Children Daily In Khargone | FP photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A private passenger bus carrying commuters was driven through a flooded causeway in Khargone district's Bhagwanpura tribal region, putting passengers' lives at risk as heavy monsoon rains swelled rivers and streams.

The incident occurred on June 28 after intense rainfall in the hilly area, while videos and photographs of the dangerous crossing surfaced on Wednesday.

The bus, operating between Khargone and Sirvel, crossed the fast-flowing causeway even as numerous motorists and villagers waited on both sides for water levels to recede.

The driver's decision has raised concerns over passenger safety and the absence of effective monitoring during floods.

Similar scenes have been reported in Bhagwanpura, where villagers and schoolchildren continue to cross overflowing rivers and culverts despite the danger.

Viral social media videos show parents holding children's hands while wading through the flooded Kunda River near Rajmohli village in Pipaljhopa.

Another video from the Kabri-Sagmali road shows a bullock cart crossing a submerged culvert while a child is carried on an adult's back.

Residents say repeated administrative appeals against crossing flooded structures have had little impact due to the lack of safer alternatives.

Villagers have demanded permanent bridges over vulnerable river crossings to ensure safe transportation during the monsoon season.