Flood Disaster Management Committee meeting conducted by commissioner

Dewas

The Municipal Corporation commissioner Vishal Singh Chauhan chaired a meeting of the Flood Disaster Management Committee at Dewas Development Authority office. During this, the commissioner gave necessary instructions to the committee for the preparation for the rainy season.

The Commissioner said that special care should be taken to avoid stagnation of water in drains during rains and order to get the garbage cleared from the drains. Also,instructed the Public Works Department's Acharya to connect all the drains before the rains and was asked to open their choked holes.

He added that many times trees fall on the roads due to strong wind during the rains, thereby blocking the road. For this, a team should be prepared to remove the fallen trees on the road so that the residents do not face any kind of problem.

Apart from this, a control room should be made which updates about the issues during the rains. As soon as the information is received from the control room, the officers concerned will immediately reach the spot and will solve the problem.

The construction of a bridge is going on in front of Krishi Upaj Mandi. The commissioner also gave instructions to ensure that the people passing from here should not face any kind of difficulties during the season.

SDM Pradeep Soni, CSP Vivek Chauhan, Public Works Department SDO VS Suryavanshi, and others were also present.

