Flood Alert Issued For Villages Along Gandhi Sagar Reservoir | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration has issued a flood alert for villages located along the Gandhi Sagar Dam reservoir ahead of the monsoon season and directed officials to maintain continuous surveillance of water levels.

According to the Water Resources Department, reservoir levels will be monitored around the clock, with water-level updates issued every four hours.

Rainfall data from the catchment area will also be shared regularly with the collectors of Mandsaur and Neemuch, senior department officials and the flood control cell through electronic communication.

Officials said an immediate alert will be issued if the reservoir level reaches 1,300 feet or if forecasts indicate heavy rainfall and storm activity.

Flood management measures will be implemented in accordance with the approved operational Rule Curve for the dam.

Water levels will be tracked through the gauge well at the Circuit House, while the flood control cell will remain operational throughout the monsoon.

Residents and farmers in low-lying and submergence-prone areas will be advised to shift to safer locations as a precautionary measure.

Authorities said evacuation of vulnerable villages will begin if the reservoir level touches 1,310 feet.

Nearly 30 villages, including Bilkhedi, Kanwali, Banjari, Kheda, Umariya, Bakana, Baloda and Surjana, could be affected if water levels rise between 1,312 and 1,316 feet.