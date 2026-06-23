CP Honours Top-Performing Police Officers In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Commissioner of Police Santosh Kumar Singh on Tuesday honoured police officers and personnel for their outstanding performance under the monthly evaluation system.

The system, introduced in January, assesses the work of police stations and ACPs on various parameters to make policing more effective, transparent, accountable and citizen-friendly.

According to the May 2026 evaluation results, ACP (Malharganj) Vivek Singh Chauhan secured the top position among all 12 ACP offices.

Among the city's police stations, Chandan Nagar Police Station ranked first, while Kanadiya Police Station ranked second.

The CP presented shields and commendation certificates to ACP Chauhan, Chandan Nagar Police Station in-charge Tilak Karole, Kanadiya Police Station in-charge Saharsh Yadav, Sub-Inspector Manoj Bhadauria and Constable Ravi Pandey.

The Commissioner appreciated their efforts and encouraged all officers to continue working with dedication and commitment.

58 officials honoured for commendable job

The CP also honoured 58 other police officers and personnel for their commendable work in various fields of policing during a weekly reward programme.

The awardees received commendation certificates and cash rewards for their exceptional contributions.

Among them were 24 police personnel who played a key role in solving the Rs 29.65 lakh robbery case in the Pandhrinath area, leading to the arrest of the accused and recovery of Rs 22.60 lakh from the looted amount.

Police personnel were also recognised for quickly solving criminal cases, arresting drug traffickers, recovering stolen property, resolving public grievances, taking action against illegal activities and ensuring effective security arrangements during the BRICS conference at Rajwada Palace.

Fifteen traffic police personnel were specially honoured for their contribution to traffic management at major city intersections, assisting NEET examination candidates through help centres, handling VVIP duties, conducting traffic enforcement drives and resolving complaints received through the CM Helpline.