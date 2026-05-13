Flames, Fear And Blackouts: Neemuch Transformers Turn Ticking Hazard In Neemuch | FP photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Repeated fire incidents in electricity transformers across Neemuch’s busy residential and market areas have sparked fear among residents and raised serious questions over the Electricity Distribution Company’s maintenance system.

Locals say ageing transformers and damaged cables are turning into potential disaster points in the city.

The latest incident occurred on Monday evening near Jain Bhavan, where a transformer suddenly caught fire, sending flames and thick smoke into the air. Panic gripped the area as residents, shopkeepers and passers-by rushed to safety. Within minutes, the connected cables were gutted, plunging the locality into darkness.

Two fire tenders reached the spot after receiving information, but the blaze had already caused extensive damage.

This was not an isolated incident. On Apr 27, a transformer near Bhuteshwar Temple Road caught fire, disrupting the electricity supply in Rajswa Colony and adjoining areas for hours. Another similar incident was reported on May 1 near Kileshwar Temple Road.

Residents alleged that several old transformers continue to operate without proper inspection or replacement. They claimed repeated complaints about sparking and overheating had failed to prompt preventive action.

Resident Manoj Jain said people were living in fear as transformers stood dangerously close to homes and shops.

Power distribution company assistant engineer Mahesh Thakur said that only cables had burned, not the transformers. Executive Engineer OP Sen attributed one incident to a truck damaging a cable and another to garbage dumped near electric lines by the municipality.

Residents have demanded a high-level inquiry and immediate replacement of damaged infrastructure before a major accident occurs.