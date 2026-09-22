Five-Year-Old Seeks Eco-Friendly Ganesh Idol Immersion Site In MP’s Dhar | FP photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A five-year-old boy drew attention at the public hearing held at the Dhar district panchayat on Tuesday after he submitted an application seeking a designated site for the immersion of large Ganesh idols.

Accompanied by his father, Siwan Joshi met collector Rajiv Ranjan Meena and requested that a clean and designated location be identified for immersing the large idols installed across the city.

The application stated that immersing idols in different ponds could pollute water bodies and adversely affect the environment.

Siwan suggested that arrangements be made at Munj Talab, the entry point of Sagar or Filter Kund for the immersion of large idols.

The application also sought deployment of special teams at ponds and ghats during immersion to prevent devotees from disposing of worship material and other waste into the water.

Siwan's appeal focused on ensuring an organised immersion process while reducing pollution of water bodies.

Dhar police hold Umang Diwas for girls

The Women's Police Station in Dhar organised Umang Diwas on Tuesday at Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Ghoda Chowpatty, under the theme 'Umang Hai Toh Zindagi Mein Rang Hai'. Around 430 students participated in the programme.

The event was organised in compliance with women's safety directions issued by Madhya Pradesh Police Headquarters.

SP Sachin Sharma directed the programme, while ASPs Vijay Dawar and Parul Belapurkar provided guidance.

Women's Police Station in-charge inspector Damor interacted with the students and explained good touch and bad touch, personal safety measures and ways to seek help in uncomfortable or suspicious situations.

Students were also briefed about cybercrime, online fraud and safe and responsible use of social media.

Police informed them about important helpline numbers, including Dial-112, Women Helpline 1090 and the cybercrime helpline.