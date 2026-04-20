Five Policemen Suspended In Indore Over Trespass And Bribery Allegations | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Five policemen, including a sub-inspector, were suspended for entering a house, arresting a man, and allegedly taking a bribe. The action was taken by DCP Kumar Prateek after a complaint was filed in a case linked to a then ACP of the Vijay Nagar circle.

According to the information, the case involves a financial dispute between Gaurav Jain, a resident of Lasudia, and a then ACP of the Vijay Nagar circle. The ACP had reportedly lent money to Jain and taken cheques in return. When Jain failed to repay the amount, cases of cheque bounce were filed against him in Gwalior, and the court issued arrest warrants.

It is alleged that, under pressure, police went to Jain’s house to execute the warrant. When the family did not open the door, the police allegedly broke in, used abusive language, and caught him.

Jain also alleged that he was taken to Gwalior in a private car by police personnel. During the journey, Rs25,000 was taken from him on the pretext of arranging legal help. After returning to Indore, Jain lodged a complaint with the senior officers.

Read Also MP News: Lokayukta Registers Bribery Case Against Two Policemen In Barwani

Following the complaint, Prateek suspended SI Sanjay Vishnoi and constables Pranit Bhadoriya, Neeraj, Ravindra, and Dipendra. A head constable is also under investigation. Officials said the role of some officers is still under investigation.