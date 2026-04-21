Five Lasudia Cops Suspended After Businessman Alleges 22-tola Gold Theft During Raid | representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a major embarrassment for the city police, five personnel from the Lasudia police station—including a sub-inspector—have been suspended following allegations that 22 tola of gold went missing during a search operation.

The action was taken by the DCP after a businessman accused the team of misconduct while executing a warrant related to a dispute involving a retired ACP.

The complainant, businessman Gaurav Jain, alleged that the incident occurred on April 1. He claimed that police personnel entered his residence, intentionally switched off a CCTV camera and used a master key to unlock his door. Jain stated that after the search was concluded and he was taken into custody, he discovered more than 22 tola of gold was missing from the house.

'Private car and digital bribes' The allegations extend beyond the theft. Jain further alleged that he was detained overnight at the Lasudia police station before being transported to Gwalior in a private car rather than a department vehicle. He also accused a policeman of extorting Rs27,000 from him via a digital payment platform.

Following a formal complaint submitted on April 16, which included audio and video recordings, senior officials conducted an internal inquiry. Based on the findings, five policemen were placed under suspension.

Read Also Five Policemen Suspended In Indore Over Trespass And Bribery Allegations

Denial and legal threat The suspended sub-inspector has denied all allegations, maintaining that the team followed proper legal procedures and labelling Jain a "conspirator" attempting to derail a legitimate investigation.

While the administrative action has been swift, Jain stated he is not satisfied with mere suspensions. He has threatened to approach higher authorities and the courts if a formal FIR is not registered against the erring officials.