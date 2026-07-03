Five-Judge Larger Bench Of The Madhya Pradesh High Court To Decide Key Case Nitin Enterprises Vs UAD And Others |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A five-judge Larger Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court will hear and decide the legal questions arising in Nitin Enterprises vs Urban Administration & Development Department & Others.

In a partial modification of its earlier administrative order dated Sept 4, 2025, the High Court directed that the matter be placed before a Larger Bench comprising Acting Chief Justice, Justice Vivek Agarwal, Justice Subodh Abhyankar, Justice Vinay Saraf and Justice Alok Awasthi.

The Bench will hear the reference at 2.30 pm on July 6 and 7.

The reference has been made to answer the legal questions framed in the writ petition filed by Nitin Enterprises challenging the government's decision to blacklist the firm over a contract. The High Court observed that the issues involved are of considerable importance and require an authoritative pronouncement by a Larger Bench.

Such references are typically made when significant questions of law arise or when there is a need to settle conflicting judicial views.

The Larger Bench's decision is expected to have a bearing on the interpretation of legal issues concerning the Urban Administration and Development Department and may serve as a precedent for similar matters pending before courts across the state.