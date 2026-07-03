 Five-Judge Larger Bench Of The Madhya Pradesh High Court To Decide Key Case Nitin Enterprises Vs UAD And Others
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Five-Judge Larger Bench Of The Madhya Pradesh High Court To Decide Key Case Nitin Enterprises Vs UAD And Others

Such references are typically made when significant questions of law arise or when there is a need to settle conflicting judicial views. The Larger Bench's decision is expected to have a bearing on the interpretation of legal issues concerning the Urban Administration and Development Department and may serve as a precedent for similar matters pending before courts across the state.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, July 03, 2026, 12:11 AM IST
Five-Judge Larger Bench Of The Madhya Pradesh High Court To Decide Key Case Nitin Enterprises Vs UAD And Others
Five-Judge Larger Bench Of The Madhya Pradesh High Court To Decide Key Case Nitin Enterprises Vs UAD And Others |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A five-judge Larger Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court will hear and decide the legal questions arising in Nitin Enterprises vs Urban Administration & Development Department & Others.

In a partial modification of its earlier administrative order dated Sept 4, 2025, the High Court directed that the matter be placed before a Larger Bench comprising Acting Chief Justice, Justice Vivek Agarwal, Justice Subodh Abhyankar, Justice Vinay Saraf and Justice Alok Awasthi.

The Bench will hear the reference at 2.30 pm on July 6 and 7.

The reference has been made to answer the legal questions framed in the writ petition filed by Nitin Enterprises challenging the government's decision to blacklist the firm over a contract. The High Court observed that the issues involved are of considerable importance and require an authoritative pronouncement by a Larger Bench.

Such references are typically made when significant questions of law arise or when there is a need to settle conflicting judicial views.

The Larger Bench's decision is expected to have a bearing on the interpretation of legal issues concerning the Urban Administration and Development Department and may serve as a precedent for similar matters pending before courts across the state.

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