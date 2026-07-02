Stressed Over Credit Card Debt, 25-Year-Old Delivery Boy Consumes Poison In Indore, Dies

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Stressed over debt, a 25-year-old delivery boy consumed poison in Indore on Thursday.

In a separate incident, a 21-year-old youth was found dead after allegedly hanging himself at his home. Police are investigating both cases.

According to Chandan Nagar police, Lakhan Kote, a resident of Vyas Nagar, consumed a poisonous substance at his house on Wednesday. When his health worsened, his wife informed his elder brother, and the family rushed him to MY Hospital.

He died during treatment at around 3 am on Thursday.

Family members said Lakhan worked as a parcel delivery boy and also drove for Rapido to support his family. They said he had been facing financial problems for the past few months and had taken a credit card loan, which he was unable to repay. According to the family, he had been under mental stress because of the debt.

Lakhan got married around one and a half years ago. He is survived by his parents, wife and elder brother. Police said no suicide note was found, and the exact amount of debt is not yet known.

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In another incident, a 21-year-old man identified as Anoj Andrew, a resident of Idrish Nagar under Azad Nagar police station limits, allegedly died by suicide after hanging himself at his home on Wednesday night.

His body was brought to MY Hospital by some acquaintances. Police said they have not yet been able to contact the people who brought the body to the hospital. The reason behind his death is still under investigation.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide or overwhelming emotional distress, reaching out to a trusted person or a local mental health professional can help. In India, you can also contact a suicide prevention helpline such as Tele-MANAS (14416 or 1-800-89-14416) for support.