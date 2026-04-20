Five Held For Stone Pelting, Accused Paraded At Spot In Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested five miscreants involved in a violent stone-pelting incident in the Raj Nagar area under Chandan Nagar Police Station limits, while their three accomplices, including the prime accused, are still on the run.

Chandan Nagar police station in-charge Tilak Karole said that the incident occurred on April 17 when a group of intoxicated miscreants targeted the residence of Kuldeep Pagare, who told police that the accused assaulted his home due to an old enmity while under the influence of alcohol.

The stone-pelting resulted in Kuldeep sustaining head injuries. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras and went viral on social media.

Police registered a case under sections 115(2), 296(a), 3(5), 324(4), and 351(3) of the BNS and arrested Ankit Goglia, Mohit alias Gulli Goglia, Gaurav Goswami, Vijay alias Bhola Madrasi and Piyush alias Kanha Rathore.

The police paraded the miscreants at the same spot where they were asked to sit up and apologise for their act. They reportedly apologised for their actions, chanting that they would "work hard as labourers" instead of engaging in stone-pelting and drug abuse.

The residents also thanked the police officers for their swift action and garlanded them.

While five have been arrested, the prime accused, Akash alias Akku Maratha, Golu Parihar, and Sunil alias Bhuri remain at large.