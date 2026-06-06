Five Family Members Held For Killing Man, Trying To Frame Wife In Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested five members of a family for allegedly murdering a 33-year-old man and attempting to falsely implicate his wife in the case in Suryadev Nagar under the Dwarkapuri police station limits on June 4.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Harish Sitole. A domestic dispute erupted over allegations regarding the character of Harish's wife, Sheetal.

Following the argument, his father Narendra and brother Pradyumna allegedly forced her out of the house. Harish advised his wife to lodge a police complaint.

When Harish confronted his family over the incident, a violent altercation broke out during which Pradyumna allegedly stabbed him in the thigh.

To cover up the crime, family members rushed the heavily bleeding Harish to MY Hospital and allegedly claimed that he had fallen from the first floor. Harish later succumbed to his injuries.

Police said the accused then attempted to mislead investigators. Harish's mother allegedly accused Sheetal of the murder, while his sister-in-law Pooja allegedly washed away bloodstains and concealed the knife used in the crime.

Other family members, including Narendra and Harish's sister Diksha, allegedly gave contradictory statements during the investigation.

The case began to unravel when police verified that Sheetal was present at the police station at the time of the incident.

Based on technical evidence and investigation findings, police arrested the accused on charges of murder and destruction of evidence.