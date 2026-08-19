Five Family Members Get 10 Years In Jail For Beating Man To Death In MP's Khandwa | Representative image

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A court in Khandwa has sentenced five members of the same family to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment each for beating a 35-year-old man to death following a minor dispute at an egg stall in Bhongawa village nearly four years ago.

The judgment was delivered by Second Additional Sessions Judge Anil Chaudhary, who convicted the accused for culpable homicide and rioting.

The court also imposed a total fine of Rs 1.02 lakh, which will be paid as compensation to the victim's family. Additional Public Prosecutor Ashwini Bhate represented the prosecution.

According to the prosecution, the incident occurred on Nov 28, 2022, when Lokendra Karjare argued with Ravi Dharve near an egg stall.

Ravi later returned with his father Sevakram, mother Shantabai, brother Bablu and relative Tarachand, who allegedly assaulted Lokendra with kicks and punches until he collapsed.

Lokendra was rushed to Sanawad Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The postmortem confirmed that a ruptured lung and severe internal bleeding caused his death.

Rejecting the defence plea for probation, the court observed that rising incidents of violence in society do not warrant leniency. All five convicts were sent to jail after the verdict.